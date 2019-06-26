First 2020 Democratic Primary Debate

MIAMI (WFLA) – In Downtown Miami at the Arsht Center, the stage is set for the 20 men and women vying to be the Democratic Presidential nominee , to lay out their cases for America.

The first Democratic Presidential Primary Debates of the 2020 election cycle will take place this week.

The debates will be held over two nights from 9 PM to 11 PM.

Here’s the lineup for both nights:

Wednesday Night:

Elizabeth Warren

Cory Booker

Julián Castro

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O’Rourke

Tulsi Gabbard

Jay Inslee

Bill de Blasio

Tim Ryan

Thursday night:

Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders

Kamala Harris

Pete Buttigieg

Kirsten Gillibrand

Michael Bennet

John Hickenlooper

Eric Swalwell

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

The Florida Democratic Party believes this will be a perfect opportunity for voters to hear from the candidates some important issues.

“I think this is a very good opportunity to present their platforms to voters. Yes we have 20 candidates, they have the same positions on some issues, but they also have different policies, different ideas that they’re bringing to the voters. So this will be a very good opportunity for the voters to see what they’re proposing and to inform and get as much information as they can on where they stand,” said Luisana Fernandez, Hispanic Media Press Secretary for the Florida Democratic Party.

Picking Florida for the first debate makes sense. The state has always been a battleground in elections. This election cycle is no different.

“This is a state where we’ve gained so much momentum with Democratic voters, who came really close with (Andrew) Gillum and others we feel like we can build on that,” said Adrienne Watson, Deputy Communications Director for the DNC.

Political analysts say there are a lot of important to issues Florida democratic voters want to hear about:

Environment

Guns/School safety

Immigration

Healthcare costs

Election security/Voter suppression

Reproductive rights

LGTBQ rights

Criminal justice reform

“I think we’re gonna hear a lot about climate change. We’ve been talking about it. It’s important for Floridians. We know that Florida is ground zero, so we are expecting the candidates to talk a lot about that issue,” said Fernandez.