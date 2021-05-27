Watch live: NYC Democratic mayoral forum

New York City’s leading Democratic candidates for mayor sat down for an exclusive forum on PIX11 News.

Candidates featured in the May 27 forum include Kathryn Garcia, Eric Adams, Andrew Yang, Scott Stringer, Maya Wiley, Shaun Donovan and Ray McGuire.

Watch below as host Dan Mannarino and moderators Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff discuss the wide-range of topics viewers can expect to learn more about, including housing, policing, schools, crime, transit and the budget.:

During the forum, mayoral hopefuls shared their views as New York City faces the prospect of rebuilding from the coronavirus pandemic. There’s also been a spike in crime, which is a top issue for voters, according to a new PIX11, NewsNation, Emerson College poll.

The majority of poll respondents said crime should be the top priority for the city’s new chief executive, with shootings up 166 percent year over year in April, according to NYPD data.

Voters tuning into the race a month before the June 22 primary can learn more not just about their candidate of choice, but also about the other mayoral hopefuls: something that’s increasingly important with ranked choice voting, which allows New York’s secondary choices to be considered.

