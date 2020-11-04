The Latest: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins 2nd term

All Race Results

FILE – In this March 8, 2020, file photo Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., speaks at a campaign rally for then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in Ann Arbor, Mich. Now it’s Ocasio-Cortez’s turn to defend her record and battle accusations that she’s lost touch with her district. In 2018, the New York Democrat ousted a veteran lawmaker in a primary. Now, the 30-year-old democratic socialist faces a primary challenge from a former Republican who says Ocasio-Cortez is a celebrity who isn’t paying enough attention to her district in the Bronx and Queens(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be returning to Congress for a second term. The New York City Democrat on Tuesday defeated Republican John Cummings, a teacher and former police officer.

Ocasio-Cortez has become one of the most well-known voices of the American left in her first term. She was a lead sponsor of the Green New Deal, a proposal to have the federal government mobilize a massive effort to wean the nation from fossil fuels and invest in zero-emission transportation. She’s agitated with members of her own party to support universal health care, a higher minimum wage, cancellation of student debt, and abolition of immigration enforcement.

Ocasio-Cortez has also become a target of constant criticism from the right, demonized frequently by conservative talk show hosts as the socialist future of the Democratic Party. Ocasio-Cortez’s 14th Congressional District in Queens and the Bronx was among the places hit hardest in the city by the coronavirus.

