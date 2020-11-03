Team coverage from NEWS10 throughout Election Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 is your local news leader, and our team is all over the Capital Region for Election Day, bringing you the latest breaking news in the biggest races.

At 8 p.m., tune in for coverage from Tim Lake and Cassie Hudson.

From Glens Falls and Canton, Mikaela Singleton and Louis Finley have the pulse on the 21st Congressional District.

From Saugerties and Leeds, Jamie DeLine and Jennifer Seelig are keeping tabs on the 46th State Senate District.

Spencer Tracey is installed at the Albany County Board of Elections, Stephanie Rivas will bring you the best mobile coverage from across the region, and Corina Cappabianca is taking a wide-angle view at election impacts statewide.

In the North Country and the Hudson Valley, Jay Petrequin and Jeffrey Holmes-Hunter have the Adirondacks and Catskills covered.

More From Your Local Election Headquarters

LATEST STORIES