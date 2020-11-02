All New York Races

Still making your plan to vote in NY? Here’s what you should know

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you weren’t among those waiting in lines to vote early in this General Election, you have some options between Monday and Tuesday, Election Day, to get your plan together.

Monday is your last day to request an absentee ballot in-person at your board of elections. It must be postmarked no later than November 3, and received by your county board of elections by November 10. However, New York State recommends that you mail it in a week before Election Day to ensure your vote is counted. That date has passed.

If you didn’t mail it in by then, and you’re concerned about your ballot not being received, you can drop it off in-person at a polling place on Tuesday by 9 p.m.

Also, if you have requested or submitted an absentee ballot, but you decide you’d rather vote in person, you can do that. The board of elections checks during the canvassing process and will set an absentee ballot aside if they find that individual voted in-person.

