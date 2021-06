WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) -- Richard R. Somers II, 35, of Elmira Heights, was arrested following a high-speed police chase that began in Schuyler County involving a young child who reportedly abducted.

According to the Watkins Glen Police Office, law enforcement received word to "Be On the Look Out" for a suspect involved in an assault and child kidnapping in Chemung County.