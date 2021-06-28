Rep. Zeldin wins straw poll for GOP nominee for NY governor

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — New York State republican leaders have chosen Rep. Lee Zeldin as the presumptive nominee for New York governor after a straw poll.

In the straw poll, the Long Island congressman received about 85 percent of the vote. Most of the rest of the support went to Rob Astorino.

State republicans have said they want a chosen candidate this month leading up to the primary in June 2022.

Zeldin released the following statement:

“Since announcing our candidacy for Governor, together we’ve built a groundswell of support inside and outside of politics from every corner of our state. For so many New Yorkers, this is a last chance to Save Our State, to return New York from the brink and restore it to glory. Today’s vote underscores that the Republican Party is united in this mission, and in November 2022, we will win because we have to win.” Congressman Lee Zeldin

Astorino also released a statement in response to the poll: