Recount ordered for over 1,000 ballots in race for 22nd NY Congressional District

by: Karina Gerry

(WUTR) — Judge Scott Delconte ordered on Wednesday that over 1,000 affidavit ballots must be recounted in the still-undecided race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District. He ruled that unless proven otherwise, all of the voters in question were registered as soon as it was submitted. The judge also accused both Anthony Brindisi and Claudia Tenny’s legal team of acting in their own best interests.

Last week Brindisi’s legal team was fighting for only 69 out of the 1,797 affidavit ballots to be recounted. This would have contested that those voters had timely filed their registration applications through the DMV, therefore it was the Board of Elections Fault who failed to complete the registration process.

Delconte accused Brindisi’s team of only wanting those specific 69 Ballots to count because it would make up the vote tally deficit he currently has.

Tenny’s team argued that the court has no jurisdiction to rule on the affidavit ballots. Delconte responded by saving Tenny’s team was arguing this so she could maintain her narrow lead.

The Oneida County Board of Elections has until January 27 at 6 p.m. to report the results of the correction of errors.

