Over 76% of requested North Country absentee ballots have been returned

by: Isabella Colello

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 3, but many in the North Country have already been returned.

As of October 30, over 16,000 requested absentee ballots were returned by voters registered in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence County. The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail in New York was October 27, and all ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and returned by November 10.

Specific absentee ballot data for the tri-county region is featured below.

MailedReturned% Returned
Jefferson9,1756,77873.9%
Lewis2,1541,63475.9%
St. Lawrence10,1408,11380.0%
Total21,46916,52576.97%

Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County Absentee Voter Data, updated: October 30

For New York State, 2,286,047 absentee ballots were mailed with 1,236,404 being already returned.

