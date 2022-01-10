NYS Democratic Senators hold press conference on election reform

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Democratic majority in the New York State Senate is holding a virtual press conference on voting reforms at noon. Several high-ranking members will be in attendance, including:
- Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins
- Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris
- Chair of the Elections Committee, Sen. Zellnor Myrie
They’re set to discuss upcoming legislation proposed to improve the state’s electoral structure, expand voting on college campuses, and encourage safe participation during the ongoing pandemic. Democrats say the bills would create a fairer and more transparent system that increases voter turnout and strengthens the democratic process.
“At the start of every session we pay homage to the voters of this state and take action to ensure their votes are respected and protected,” Stewart-Cousins said in a statement announcing the planned slate of election reforms. “As states around the country have rolled back voting reforms, here in New York we have made it clear that elections matter, voting matters, and leadership matters.”
Proposals include:
- COVID Absentee Voting For School District Elections: Allows voters who are concerned about voting in-person due to an epidemic or disease outbreak to request an absentee ballot for school district elections in 2022
- COVID Absentee Voting for General Elections: Extends legislation allowing COVID as an excuse for absentee voting for elections
- Voter Registration at Second residence: Codifies the right of voters to register at a second residence
- Democracy Preservation Act: Prohibits corporate contributions from companies owned by foreign entities or owners
- Polling Place On College Campuses: Designates polling places for voting on college campuses under certain circumstances.
- Candidate Order on Ballots: Adjusts the candidate order on ballots to prevent voter dropoff
- Portable Polling Locations for Early Voting: Amends the election law to allow counties the option to establish two or more locations for portable polling places for early voting
- Absentee Ballot Drop-off Box Locations: Allows local Board of Elections to establish absentee ballot drop-off locations to provide voters with a convenient alternative option to submit their absentee ballots
- Validation of Ballots: Requires the canvassing of paper ballots when the express intentions of the voter are unambiguous
- Counting of Affidavit Ballots: Requires counting affidavit ballots of eligible voters if a voter appears at a polling place in the correct county but in the incorrect election district
- Reduction of Time for Mailing and Receipty of Registration to Constitutional Minimum: Reduces the time to register to vote to the Constitutional minimum, ten days before an election for primary and general elections