NYS Democratic Senators hold press conference on election reform

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Democratic majority in the New York State Senate is holding a virtual press conference on voting reforms at noon. Several high-ranking members will be in attendance, including:

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins

Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris

Chair of the Elections Committee, Sen. Zellnor Myrie

They’re set to discuss upcoming legislation proposed to improve the state’s electoral structure, expand voting on college campuses, and encourage safe participation during the ongoing pandemic. Democrats say the bills would create a fairer and more transparent system that increases voter turnout and strengthens the democratic process.

“At the start of every session we pay homage to the voters of this state and take action to ensure their votes are respected and protected,” Stewart-Cousins said in a statement announcing the planned slate of election reforms. “As states around the country have rolled back voting reforms, here in New York we have made it clear that elections matter, voting matters, and leadership matters.”

Proposals include: