No more paper poll books

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There was something different this year when people checked in to vote. Instead of printed poll books, there were just iPads with everyone’s voting information.

The system is secure and does not use the internet, instead, the iPads use cellular data to send back information. The one drawback said Republican Commissioner Kelly Miller-Simmons, is that at two polling places they have to go outside to reconnect because of bad service in remote parts of Columbia County.

“I can go online. I can compare their signature in real-time. I can see when and where they voted in real-time,” Republican Election Specialist for Columbia County, John Joseph Ciameoli, said Tuesday. “The poll book will tell our poll workers whether or not the voter requested an absentee ballot.”

The Board of Elections can also get real-time information about the number of people who have voted. Poll workers can look up information quickly and direct people to the right district to vote in, much more efficiently than using the old paper poll books.

