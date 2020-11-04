New York law: Voters with rejected absentee ballots must be notified

(WIVB) — If you made a mistake on your NY absentee vote and your ballot was rejected, it’s required that you be notified. New York Attorney General Letitia James is reminding residents of their rights under the state’s new “notice and cure” law.

Local boards of elections are required to notify voters if their absentee ballots include the following errors:

The oath envelope is unsigned

The oath envelope signature does not appear to correspond to the signature on file

The oath envelope does not have the required witness to a mark where voter assistance is provided

The ballot is returned in the return envelope either with an unsealed oath envelope, or completely without an oath envelope

The oath envelope is signed by the person that has provided voter assistance, but is not signed or marked by the voter

The voter has failed to sign the oath envelope and someone else has signed the oath envelope (i.e. power of attorney)

The voter must also be given an opportunity to fix such errors within an allotted time period. If voters received a notice of deficiency between October 27 and November 3, they have seven days to address the issue to ensure their vote is counted. If the ballot is received on or after November 3, voters have five days from when they receive notification by email, mail, or phone to cure any deficiencies.

Voters with questions or concerns about the absentee ballot notice and cure process can call the office’s Hotline at (800) 771-7755, submit complaints online, or via email.

