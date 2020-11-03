New York in red and blue

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The last time New York’s electoral votes went for a Republican presidential candidate the recipient was Ronald Reagan, in both 1980 and 1984. Since then, New York has not been in play in presidential elections. It has been solidly Democratic.

But New York is as much a state of apple orchards and dairy farms as it is of skyscrapers and urban centers. Its politics are not all blue, or red, or always the same, for that matter.

Barack Obama easily carried New York in both 2008 and 2012. As you might expect, he carried the urban areas of New York and its upstate cities, but he also carried many of New York’s more rural communities. In 2016, New York’s electoral votes went to Democrat Hillary Clinton, but many of the New York City suburbs and upstate counties that had backed Obama abandoned the Democrats and lined up for Donald Trump.

New York has 27 Congressional Districts. As you might guess, most of them are located in New York City and its suburbs and are represented by Democrats. Click through the map below and see the changes.

Right now Democrats outnumber Republican representatives 21-6. You can see the breakdown over the years below.

For a closer look at the races and candidates on the ballot, please check out all of the great information we have posted here.

