Nearly three in four absentee ballots returned in Capital Region counties

FILE – In this June 30, 2020, file photo, a box of absentee ballots wait to be counted at the Albany County Board of Elections in Albany, N.Y. A New York federal judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to live up to its responsibilities to timely process election mail. The Monday, Sept. 21 written decision by Judge Victor Marrero came after several individuals including candidates for public office sued. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An average of 70% of absentee ballots requested have been returned in 11 Capital Region counties. Out of 139,202 absentee ballots mailed, 95,980 have been received as of October 30, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

In Warren County 7,273 or 78.53% of 9,261 requested absentee ballots were returned, the highest percentage of all 11 Capital Region counties. Schoharie had the second-highest percentage of returned absentee ballots, 1,853 of 2,427 or 76.35%. Fulton County had the third-highest percentage of returned absentee ballots, 2,920 of 3,855 or 75.75%.

In the immediate Capital Region, including Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties, Saratoga had the lowest percentage of returned absentee ballots. Out of 28,547 only 16,848 or 59.02% have been mailed in.

Albany County sent out more than 38,000 absentee ballots and received 67.72% or 25,921 back. In Schenectady County, 73.60% or 11,892 out of 16,158 were returned and in Rensselaer County, 70.50% or 11,988 out of 17,005 were returned, as of Oct. 30.

Percentage of absentee ballots returned by county

Albany 67.07%

Columbia 72.59%

Fulton 75.75%

Greene 73.61%

Montgomery 71.29%

Rensselaer 70.50%

Saratoga 59.02%

Schenectady 73.60%

Schoharie 76.35%

Warren 78.53%

Washington74.60%

