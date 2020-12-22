Mayor Sheehan announces reelection campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan is running for reelection, she announced Monday.

In a statement released by Sheehan’s campaign, she said, “I’m optimistic about our city’s future and together, we can continue to create a city where every neighborhood works.”

In 2014, Sheehan became the 75th mayor of New York’s Capital City, and the first woman mayor in its history. The campaign says she remains committed to a vision of equity in Albany. “When I was sworn in as mayor on January 1, 2014, I wasn’t alone. I engaged residents, community leaders, activists, business leaders and elected officials to create a playbook to move Albany forward. At the time, the city was in grave financial shape, our infrastructure was crumbling and there was deep inequity across our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Sheehan.

Sheehan launches the campaign for her third time in office as the pandemic continues to impact the health of Albany’s residents and businesses. “We face significant uncertainty about our economic recovery, and I believe experience and leadership are critical as we seek to ensure that we come back stronger than ever,” she said.

Earlier in 2020, Sheehan announced that she would forego the remainder of her 2020 salary to aid with pandemic budget shortfalls.

Take a look at Sheehan’s reelection video: