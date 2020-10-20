Lower Hudson Valley Region Voter Guide

(NEWS10) – A guide to the races affecting the state from the Lower Hudson Valley region. This guide includes Congressional, State Senate, and State Assembly races. For local races please check the county’s Board of Elections page. Some races span multiple counties, the race may be reflected in another county.
Westchester County
Congressional
16th Congressional District
- Jamaal Bowman (D)
- Patrick McManus (R)
17th Congressional District
- Mondaire Jones (D)
- Maureen McArdle Schulman (R)
- Yehudis Gottesfeld (Conservative Party)
- Joshua Eisen (ECL Party)
- Michael Parietti (SAM)
18th Congressional District
- Sean Maloney (D)
- Chele Farley (R)
- Scott Smith (L/SAM)
State Senate
State Senate District 34
- Alessandra Biaggi (D)
- James Gisondi (R)
- Antonio Vitiello (Conservative Party)
State Senate District 35
- Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D)
State Senate District 36
- Jamaal Bailey (D)
- Robert Diamond (Conservative Party)
State Senate District 37
- Shelley Mayer (D)
- Liviu Saimovici (R)
State Senate District 38
- Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D)
- William Weber, Jr. (R)
State Senate District 40
- Peter Harckham (D)
- Rob Astorino (R)
State Assembly
State Assembly District 88
- Amy Paulin (D)
State Assembly District 89
- J. Gary Pretlow (D)
State Assembly District 90
- Nader Sayegh (D)
State Assembly District 91
- Steven Otis (D)
State Assembly District 92
- Thomas Abinanti (D)
State Assembly District 93
- Chris Burdick (D)
- John Nuculovic (R)
State Assembly District 94
- Stephanie Keegan (D)
- Kevin M. Byrne (R)
State Assembly District 95
- Sandra Galef (D)
- Lawrence Chiulli (R)
Rockland County
State Senate
State Senate District 39
- James Skoufis (D)
- Steve Brescia (R)
State Assembly
State Assembly District 96
- Kenneth Zebrowski (D)
State Assembly District 97
- Ellen Jaffee (D)
- Michael Lawler (R)
State Assembly District 98
- Karl Brabenec (R)
State Assembly District 99
- Sarita Bhandarkar (D)
- Colin Schmitt (L/R)
Orange County
State Senate
State Senate District 42
- Jen Metzger (D)
- Mike Martucci (R)
State Assembly
State Assembly District 100
- Aileen Gunther (D)
State Assembly District 101
- Chad McEvoy (D)
- Brian Miller (R)
- Barbara Kidney (G)
State Assembly District 104
- Jonathan Jacobson (D)
- Andrew Gauzza (R)
Putnam County
State Senate
State Senate District 41
- Karen Smythe (D)
- Susan Serino (R)
Ulster County
Congressional
19th Congressional District
- Antonio Delgado (D)
- Kyle Van De Water (R)
- Victoria Alexander (L)
- Steven Greenfield (G)
State Senate
State Senate District 46
- Michelle Hinchey (D)
- Richard Amedure (R)
- Robert Alft, Jr. (G)
- Gary Greenberg (D) (Write-in)
State Senate District 51
- Jim Barber (D)
- Peter Oberacker (R)
- Timothy O’Connor (L) (Write-in)
State Assembly
State Assembly District 102
- Mary Kraat (D)
- Christopher Tague (R)
State Assembly District 103
- Kevin Cahill (D)
- Rex Bridges (R)
Dutchess County
State Assembly
State Assembly District 105
- Laurette Giardino (D)
- Kieran Michael Lalor (R)
State Assembly District 106
- Didi Barrett (D)
- Dean Michael (L/R)
