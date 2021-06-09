NY GOP gubernatorial candidates take part in voter event in Fulton County

PERTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Most of the candidates vying for the republican gubernatorial nomination in 2022 were in Fulton County Wednesday night for an event with voters.

Six candidates were in attendance at the Bridgewalk in Perthshire in the town of Perth, including Congressman Lee Zeldin, Marc Molinaro, Rob Astorino, Derrick Gibson, Michael O’Reilly and Andrew Giuliani.

The Republican Party is holding meet-the-candidate sessions in several regions of New York leading up to a party endorsed candidate by this summer, a year earlier than usual.

Topics included education in New York and the recent decline in state population.

“Our Republican committee people are here along with our delegates, and they are the ones who are going to banter this back and forth. We are going to see who we like,” Fulton County Republican Chairman Susan McNeil said. “We are going to invite some of them back to our county so more people can meet them, and then we want to hear what other people have to say so that when our delegates go to that convention next year, it’s going to be the voice so the the vote will be from the voice of the people of Fulton County.”

The two candidates who did not make the event were Joe Holland and Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli.