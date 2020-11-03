Georgia woman’s ‘I voted sticker’ finds home on Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s quirky Election Day tradition of putting “I voted” sticker on Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite in Rochester isn’t hyperlocal anymore.

A Georgia woman named Marilyn reached out to News 8 WROC on Facebook last week, asking if she could mail her voting sticker to us, and if someone at the station could put it on the suffragist’s headstone, and take a picture for her.

Election Day is as busy as it gets for most for newsrooms across the country, but we couldn’t say no. Specifically, our digital reporter Dan Gross couldn’t say no.

Maybe a week and a half ago, we got an email from Marilyn in Georgia, with a simple request.



Place her Georgia “I Voted” sticker on Susan B. Anthony’s grave. The letter came yesterday. pic.twitter.com/QKQKXnmCkX — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 3, 2020

The line wasn’t too bad at all, and I got through to place Marilyn’s sticker. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/tiGiksmwPG — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 3, 2020

Here’s her Georgie Peach, right at home with the other stickers.



Thanks, Marilyn! @News_8 pic.twitter.com/McqG0IlGPV — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 3, 2020

Thank you Marilyn for taking part in Rochester’s Election Day tradition!

Now, if you’re from here and plan on going …

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Visiting Susan B. Anthony’ gravesite at Mount Hope Cemetery on Election Day has become a Rochester tradition, and this year city officials have announced a plan to make sure those taking part can do so safely and in an organized manner.

This year marks the 200th birthday for the renowned suffragist, as well as the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, so the potential exists for a large number of visitors, city officials say.

Election Day Tradition: First “I Voted” sticker on #ElectionDay placed on Susan B. Anthony grave in Rochester at 6:47am at Mount Hope Cemetery. Other stickers on headstone here are from early voting. 2020 marks 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment #Elections2020 @amandacarpenter pic.twitter.com/zz7ntrPdMQ — John Kucko (@john_kucko) November 3, 2020

People interested in paying respects at the Anthony gravesite should be aware of the following:

Visitors may access the gravesite between the hours of 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

All cemetery gates will be closed at 9 p.m. All those who are still inside the cemetery at that time will be allowed to stay in line, but no new visitors may enter.

After 4 p.m., visitors should park on Robinson Drive and walk across Mt. Hope Avenue to the cemetery entrance. This will be the entrance closest to the gravesite.

All visitors will be required to wear masks and hand sanitizer stations will be in place. City staff will be on hand to facilitate lines, answer questions and provide assistance. Social distancing will be enforced.

Life Lesson: A mother uses #ElectionDay as teaching moment here at Susan B. Anthony gravesite at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, NY. It was 100 years ago this year when 19th Amendment was ratified, giving women the right to vote. #ElectionDay2020 @News_8 @amandacarpenter pic.twitter.com/MNKZE9dym1 — John Kucko (@john_kucko) November 3, 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As early voting kicked off this weekend in Monroe County, so too did a local election tradition.

The grave stone of suffragist Susan B. Anthony, located at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, is already covered in “I voted” stickers, but they aren’t exactly on the monument itself.

New this year is a plastic shield covering the grave stone, to protect the maker from damage caused by hundreds of stickers put on it during election season.

Some voters were stopping by to pay their respects, and take a quick photo.

The sticker trend became popular on Election Day 2016, when as many as 12,000 people visited the cemetery where Anthony is buried.

A spring restoration effort had revealed the damage done to the marble marker.

Honoring an Icon: Susan B. Anthony headstone recently cleaned at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, NY and what may be the first “I Voted” sticker this election season placed there. #Election2020 @realDonaldTrump @JoeBiden @amandacarpenter #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/lHPja6aOqT — John Kucko (@john_kucko) October 19, 2020

The women’s rights activist, who called Rochester home, was instrumental in fighting for women’s right to vote.