Georgia woman’s ‘I voted sticker’ finds home on Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s quirky Election Day tradition of putting “I voted” sticker on Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite in Rochester isn’t hyperlocal anymore.
A Georgia woman named Marilyn reached out to News 8 WROC on Facebook last week, asking if she could mail her voting sticker to us, and if someone at the station could put it on the suffragist’s headstone, and take a picture for her.
Election Day is as busy as it gets for most for newsrooms across the country, but we couldn’t say no. Specifically, our digital reporter Dan Gross couldn’t say no.
Thank you Marilyn for taking part in Rochester’s Election Day tradition!
Now, if you’re from here and plan on going …
City of Rochester’s guidelines for visitors at Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite on Election Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Visiting Susan B. Anthony’ gravesite at Mount Hope Cemetery on Election Day has become a Rochester tradition, and this year city officials have announced a plan to make sure those taking part can do so safely and in an organized manner.
This year marks the 200th birthday for the renowned suffragist, as well as the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, so the potential exists for a large number of visitors, city officials say.
People interested in paying respects at the Anthony gravesite should be aware of the following:
- Visitors may access the gravesite between the hours of 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- All cemetery gates will be closed at 9 p.m. All those who are still inside the cemetery at that time will be allowed to stay in line, but no new visitors may enter.
- After 4 p.m., visitors should park on Robinson Drive and walk across Mt. Hope Avenue to the cemetery entrance. This will be the entrance closest to the gravesite.
- All visitors will be required to wear masks and hand sanitizer stations will be in place. City staff will be on hand to facilitate lines, answer questions and provide assistance. Social distancing will be enforced.
Susan B. Anthony grave has new plastic shield for protection from ‘I voted’ stickers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As early voting kicked off this weekend in Monroe County, so too did a local election tradition.
The grave stone of suffragist Susan B. Anthony, located at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, is already covered in “I voted” stickers, but they aren’t exactly on the monument itself.
New this year is a plastic shield covering the grave stone, to protect the maker from damage caused by hundreds of stickers put on it during election season.
Some voters were stopping by to pay their respects, and take a quick photo.
The sticker trend became popular on Election Day 2016, when as many as 12,000 people visited the cemetery where Anthony is buried.
A spring restoration effort had revealed the damage done to the marble marker.
The women’s rights activist, who called Rochester home, was instrumental in fighting for women’s right to vote.