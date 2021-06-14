Early voting information for New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Early voting started across New York on June 12 and will continue until June 20. Primary Day is June 22.

It’s too late for New York voters to change their party affiliations in time to vote in the primaries, but there are important dates for absentee voting. The first of those important dates is Tuesday.

Requests for an absentee ballot by mail must be postmarked by June 15. It’s also the last day to submit a request by email or fax. In-person applications, however, will be accepted at local Boards of Elections until June 21.

While anyone is eligible to vote early, voters must meet certain criteria to qualify for absentee voting. New Yorkers can take advantage of absentee voting if they are:

Not physically located in their registered county on Primary Day

Experiencing a temporary or permanent illness or disability, including being unable to vote in person because of the risk of getting or spreading COVID

Primary caregivers of the ill or physically disabled who can’t vote in person

Resident or patients of a veterans hospital

Detained while waiting for grand jury action

Imprisoned post-conviction for an offense other than a felony

There are no primaries being held in either Schoharie or Washington Counties. Check out the early voting poll hours for the rest of the Capital Region below:

Albany, Columbia, Fulton, Greene, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Washington Counties

Monday, Wednesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Schenectady County

Monday, Wednesday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday 9 am. to 3 p.m.

Warren County

Monday, Wednesday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New York voters can look up specific early voting information for themselves on the NYS BOE website or see county poll hours and locations below. They can also request an absentee ballot on the NYS BOE’s website as well. Ballot information about the candidates running for office can also be found on the individual county BOE websites below: