News 10 ABC in Albany, New York is looking to hire a full-time Studio Technician. The Studio Technician operatesvarious equipment (camera, audio, visual, graphics, lighting, or digital) used for production and/or transmission.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Collaborate with the director and studio staff to coordinate the action in the studio or while out on location

Collaborate with the set designers to determine the needs of the production

Build and decorate set and/or provide props used for production

Assist in the installation, operation and maintenance of sound recording equipment

Provide camera, and audio/lighting production support as needed, and may work with outside production facilities

Assist in digital media productions, liaising with appropriate departments

Maintains and stores equipment and studio maintenance

Requirements & Skills:

High School Diploma Required

Experience in television, film or post production preferred

Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff

Detail oriented

Excellent communication and organization skills

Basic computer knowledge including Photoshop

Ability to handle high stress environment with deadline pressures

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Studio Technician must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, makedecisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the Studio Technician must be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

Qualified candidates should apply online at www.nexstar.tv/careers.First time users must create an account then apply for this job and attach your resume. Background check required. A NEXSTAR BROADCASTING STATION. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.