Reporter, Digital Data

NEWS10 ABC in Albany, New York is looking to hire a Digital Data Reporter. NEWS10 ABC Digital Data Reporter can identify, research, and investigate stories through data to craft new and innovative ways of storytelling through analysis and visualizations. Must be able to provide context and additional layers to a story. He/She will dig deeper into a story through public records, FOIAs, and a desire to look beyond the news release to find the truth.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

The Digital Data Reporter will assist producers and reporters with brainstorming, finding, fine-tuning, fact-checking, and analyzing content. He/She will research and report through on-the-ground information gathering and phone calls.

Expertise with WordPress and ENPS

Ability to shoot video and edit with small tech

Adobe PhotoShop skills

Knows FOIA process

Sorting Excel spreadsheets, organizing data

Visualization tools, including graphical mapping – ie Google maps, Heat maps, Knight Lab Foundation timeline tool

Strong grammatical skills with a demonstrated ability to edit and self-edit

Knowledge of AP style, SEO, writing for online audience

Expectations

Shoot, edit, write 1-3 own stories per day

Analyze data to turn multiple stories on similar topic

Work with Graphics Artist to include infographics/interactives in all stories

Ability to post stories to social media channels

Share best practices and mentor others in data analysis and digital storytelling

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required

Minimum two years’ experience in news reporting (Depending on market size)

Superior on-air presence

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record

Flexibility to work any shift

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Digital Data Reporter must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, work outdoors occasionally in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the Multimedia Journalist Reporter must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 25 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

Qualified candidates should apply online atwww.nexstar.tv/careers. First time users must create an account then apply for this job and attach your resume. Background check required. A NEXSTAR BROADCASTING STATION. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.