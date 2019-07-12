Newscast Director/Overdrive Operator

Your Local News Leader, News10 ABC located in Albany, New York is seeking a talented Newscast Director/Overdrive OP for an immediate opening. If you have a passion for directing fast paced, award winning, newscasts then we are looking for you. You will need excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work as a part of a team.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinates the efforts of all technical operators during newscasts and other live and recorded productions using ROSS vision, Overdrive automation system.

Supervises and assigns duties to team engaged in technical control and production of programs.

Acts as a liaison between news, engineering, and production departments during live and recorded productions.

Works with the news producers to deliver a clean and high energy newscast.

Switches video sources and given direction at the same time during live broadcasts

Excellent communication skills.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Additional Skill Sets Preferred:

Shooting with JVC/Panasonic cameras

Chyron graphics

Premiere editing system

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Newscast Director must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the Newscast Director must be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

Qualified candidates should apply online atwww.nexstar.tv/careers. First time users must create an account then apply for this job and attach your resume. Background check required. A NEXSTAR BROADCASTING STATION. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.