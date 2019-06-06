Media Sales – News10 & Fox23

Position Summary:

Are you looking for a career and not just a job? Do you enjoy the Entertainment business…Television, On-line/Digital, social media? Do you enjoy earning income based on the hard work you do and not what someone has determined your worth? Do you enjoy the sale and getting people excited about what product you represent? News10/ABC and Fox23 have 2 immediate openings for new Account Executives. We provide complete training for the right individuals. You will behelping companies throughout the Capitol District area grow their business through both Television and On-line Digital advertising. You will be trained on all aspects of the business and have the opportunity to build an amazing career. News10ABC and Fox23 are part of the Nexstar Media Group who currently own or operate 171 television station across 100 Television markets spanning from Providence RI all the way to Hawaii! We offer fabulous earning potential, great career growth opportunities, Full Benefits, Vacation, 401K. We will be filling these positions immediately to get our new team members trained and ready to have a successful career in Multi-media Sales. Contact Jerry Brehm, Director of Sales @ 518-433-4260 or Jbrehm@news10.com

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

You will be helping companies throughout the Capitol District area grow their business through both Television and On-line Digital advertising. You will be trained on all aspects of the business and have the opportunity to build an amazing career.