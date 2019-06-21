Engineer, Building Maintenance

News10 ABC in Albany, New York has an immediate opening for a Building Maintenance Engineer. The ideal candidate should be computer literate, perform routine and preventative maintenance to maintain and improve the physical integrity of the property. Friendly and polite demeanor, attention to detail and a proactive approach is required.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Assist in and conduct the daily operations and maintenance of building systems, including but not limited to: plumbing, electrical, HVAC and other general maintenance requirements of facilities.

Provide seasonal lawn care including mowing, weed whipping, raking of leaves, trimming shrubs, treating for weeds and other services needed.

Provide seasonal snow removal including operating a snow blower, clearing building entrances and other areas needed, and light salting.

Remove trash cans in common areas and dispose of trash as needed.

Clean common areas and work spaces including restrooms and maintenance garage when needed.

Assist Chief Engineer with supervising onsite contracted work.

Follow safety regulations and procedures including safety operating vehicles and machinery.

Other duties and projects as assigned.

Job Requirements:

As Building Maintenance Engineer, you must be a dependable hard worker. Have good organizational skills, the ability to manage multiple projects at once, and a detail-oriented attitude are necessary for this position.

High school diploma or GED

Valid driver’s license and good driving record is required.

Broad experience of general maintenance techniques and repair work

Proficient in operating equipment including hand tools, power tools and commercial machinery

Ability to work outdoors year round

Basic communication and writing skills

Good problem-solving skills

Able to work independently as well as part of a team

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Building Maintenance Engineer must be able to lift up to 50+lbs. Climb a ladder. Must be able to work independently. Take direction. Work outdoors in all weather conditions.

Qualified candidates should apply online atwww.nexstar.tv/careers. First time users must create an account then apply for this job and attach your resume. Background check required. A NEXSTAR BROADCASTING STATION. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.