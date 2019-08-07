The WTEN (ABC) & WXXA (FOX) Director of Sales oversees all aspects of the Sales Department, including staff management, pricing and advertising inventory management, revenue goal setting and achievement, and budgeting for both station’s Local Sales, National Sales and Digital Sales efforts.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

This position requires an innovative leader with a demonstrated ability to find creative and customized solutions for new and existing customers

Responsible for providing weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual sales reports, including revenue projections, end of month/quarter/year performance summary by category, sales teams (broadcast & digital)

Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees

Develops and executes sales strategies which result in exceeding revenue targets for Local, National, Digital, Special Events and creation of New Sales opportunities.

Leads effort for New Business development

Develops, implements, maintains sales processes to provide for smooth and timely workflow throughout the sales process including traffic, production, promotions, accounting and programming.

Responsible for management and optimization of sales inventory and revenue forecasting

Manages recruitment and development of talented sales professionals

Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures

Resolves customer complaints regarding sales and service

Plans and directs staffing, training, performance evaluations to develop and control sales and service programs

Responsible for pricing of inventory to achieve revenue goals and growth of station’s broadcast revenue.

Oversee Local Sales Managers for WTEN & WXXA, National Sales Manager for WTEN/WXXA and Digital Sales Manager to achieve each department’s revenue goals and growth

Creates and reviews operational records and reports to project sales and determine profitability

Develop and sustain key client relationships (direct and agency) in the market to further grow our revenue across all platforms

Perform other duties as required

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Minimum five years’ experience in media sales management – preferably in broadcast TV sales – as a General, Local and/or National Sales Manager

Strong sales leadership, teamwork and project management

Strong selling skills for television and digital mediums in sales negotiation

Strong verbal, writing, mathematical, reading and analytical skills

Solid understanding of television programming, production, delivery and research

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record

Experience guiding, directing and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance

Leadership ability to represent the Company in public

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills

Proficiency with Excel, Word, PPT, TV Traffic Systems (inventory management), CRM systems (Experience with Wide Orbit traffic system, Sharebuilders, Matrix, & Comscore ratings service a plus).

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Director of Sales must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions.

