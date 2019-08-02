News10 ABC in Albany, New York is hiring a weekend Digital Producer.

The Digital News Producer creates multimedia stories for online news platforms and associated social media. The ideal candidate would be able to assist with mobile content gathering, video editing, web posting , and producing live digital programming. The ideal candidate will have solid news judgment, be able to multi-task and work in a high-stress, fast-paced environment. This is a great job for a go-getter looking to break into television news

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Adheres to WTEN/WXXA’s digital-first newsroom strategy.

Expert understanding of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.

Reviews copy and will correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines.

Determines a story’s emphasis, length, and format, and organizes material accordingly.

Will research and analyze background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information.

Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions.

Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts.

Shoots and edits content for all platforms.

Produces reports and programming for all platforms.

Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.

Writes stories for the web and other Digital Platforms.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Must be willing and able to work any and all shifts, including nights and weekend.

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Digital Producer must be able to stand, sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. Must be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

Qualified candidates should apply online atwww.nexstar.tv/careers. First time users must create an account then apply for this job and attach your resume. Background check required. A NEXSTAR BROADCASTING STATION. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.