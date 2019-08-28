News10 ABC in Albany, New York is looking for a Creative Services Director. The Creative Service Director is responsible for developing and leading the overall marketing strategy of the station, and for designing the promotions that will achieve the objectives of that strategy.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Provides leadership for the promotions team.

Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees.

Develops and executes promotions strategies to enhance station competitiveness.

Manages and leads the department to create new and profitable events.

Assigns projects to staff and verifies that deadlines are met.

Manages recruitment and development of talented promotions team members.

Prepare annual budgets and approves budget expenditures.

Resolves customer complaints regarding promotions.

Plans and directs staffing, training, and performance evaluations to develop and control promotions programs.

Plans, executes and tracks revenue-generating marketing and promotional events.

Creates and reviews operational records and reports to assess the efficacy of promotions.

Creates client promotions and promotional proposals with members of the Programming and Sales teams.

Completes daily logs for all local station topical promotion and PSA’s.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Minimum five years’ experience in media promotions.

Serve as the station representative for community and charitable events.

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.

Experience guiding, directing and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance.

Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them.

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Creative Services Director must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. The Creative Services Director position requires an ability to work flexible hours, including weekends, evenings and holidays, as necessary.

Qualified candidates should apply online at www.nexstar.tv/careers. First time users must create an account then apply for this job and attach your resume. Background check required. A NEXSTAR BROADCASTING STATION. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.