News10 ABC in Albany, New York is looking to hire a full-time Commercial Producer. The Commercial Producer will be responsible for the development of cutting-edge commercial spots from concept to completion . Creative scripting, shooting and non-linear editing experience is a must.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

· Creatively write, shoot, and edit content to tell compelling stories

· Collaborate with creative team and project stakeholders to produce videos and digital content that are on-brand and drive results

· Coordinate asset and information exchange take meeting notes

· Maintain a variety of projects and work with varying production styles while employing strong client service skills

· Coordinate production, including working with clients, account executives, agencies, as well as planning location(s), talent, music, voice-over and reserving any other technical pieces (camera’s, vehicles, etc.) needed for project

· Manage video equipment and software needs

· Mentor junior commercial producers as needed

· Extensive shooting and scripting of both short and long form spots from concept to completion

· Interpreting the client’s business needs; developing design briefs by gathering information and data to clarify design issues

· Perform other duties, as directed by management

Requirements & Skills:

· Minimum 1-2 years commercial and/or promotion experience, or college degree preferred

· Advanced knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats

· Broad understanding of marketing and design

· Advanced knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras and videography, motion graphics and proper lighting techniques

· Exhibit advanced editing expertise

· A passion to stay up-to-date on production trends and continually strive to push boundaries

· Live, multi-camera production and microwave truck experience preferred

· Software skills required include Adobe CC Suite production package including; Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Audition and Media Encoder

· Position will require day-to-day multi-tasking, as well as managing multiple projects simultaneously with frequent change in direction and priority

· Must be able to work independently or as part of a team

· Occasional weekends, evenings, and holiday shifts will be required

· Must maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record as some travel may be required for commercial shoots and production meetings with advertisers of the station

· Possess a strong understanding of fundamental design, a strong sense of color, typography, and composition

· Meet all deadlines, fulfill scheduling commitments and consistently achieve quick turnarounds in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment

Physical Demands & Work Environment:



The Commercial Producer must be able to stand, sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the Commercial Producer must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 40 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

Qualified candidates should apply online at www.nexstar.tv/careers. First time users must create an account then apply for this job and attach your resume. Background check required. A NEXSTAR BROADCASTING STATION. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.