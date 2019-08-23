News10 ABC is looking for an Administrative Assistant. The Administrative Assistant provides a full range of administrative and clerical support to the Vice President/General Manager and other station personnel, ensuring excellent customer service always.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Provides administrative and clerical support to the Vice President/General Manager and other station personnel.

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Manage calendars and appointments.

Experience in Television Broadcast sales

Coordinate travel for members of the management team.

Maintain files and records.

Composes correspondence and prepares documents for transmission and/or distribution.

Order and maintain supplies for the station.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

Associates Degree, preferred.

Fluency in English.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Minimum one year’s experience in clerical support or administrative assistance, preferably in the broadcast industry.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Administrative Assistant must be able to sit, reach, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. The Administrative Assistant must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment or items weighing up to 25 pounds. In addition, the Administrative Assistant must be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required.

Qualified candidates should apply online at www.nexstar.tv/careers. First time users must create an account then apply for this job and attach your resume. Background check required. A NEXSTAR BROADCASTING STATION. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.