World Menopause Day: How non-profit raises awareness about menopause

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monday is World Menopause Day. One non-profit organization is working to change the conversation surrounding menopause.

The group “Let’s Talk Menopause” is behind a new ad campaign that debuted across New York City subway stations Monday. Their goal is to raise awareness so the topic is no longer taboo.

Women’s mental health psychotherapist and cofounder of “Let’s Talk Menopause” Donna Klassen discussed how the organization came to be and the signs and symptoms of menopause.