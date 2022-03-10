ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Atrial Fibrillation, better known as AFIB, is the most common type of heart arrhythmia—irregular heartbeat when the heart beats too slowly or too fast. There are some factors that can increase your likelihood of developing the condition, such as obesity, diabetes, and age. However, it can happen to anyone so it’s important to know the signs of AFib.

63-year-old Sandy Wilson is the Owner of Spirit of Dragon Flies—a mindfulness and life coach company. She enjoys being out in nature, exploring new sights and new heights.

However, in 2017, a strange feeling made her favorite past time nearly impossible

“I do remember waking up in the morning and having my heart feel like I just ran a race and during the day, I would have little spells where I would get really tired,” Wilson said.

These are all symptoms of AFIB. The Mayo Clinic lists the following as signs and symptoms:

Sensations of a fast, fluttering or pounding heartbeat (palpitations)

Chest pain.

Dizziness.

Fatigue.

Lightheadedness.

Reduced ability to exercise.

Shortness of breath.

Weakness.

“Which are really kind of general symptoms that could be a manifestation of lots of different things,” Dr. Bill Bachman, Cardiology Specialist at Albany Med, said.

Dr. Bachman said there lies the problem. You might think nothing is wrong as AFib symptoms can point to several other health conditions and sometimes the signs can come and go.

“Just like when our car is making a funny noise and we bring it into the shop and it doesn’t make the funny noise, make sure you tell your doctor it doesn’t occur all the time, I’m not feeling it right now,” Dr. Bachman said.

Dr. Bachman added that If you feel like you’re having AFib symptoms, don’t wait to go to your closest urgent care and discuss getting an EKG as AFib can have serious consequences.

According to the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, those diagnosed with AFib have a five times greater risk of stroke than those who don’t. And although age increases your risk, it can happen to anyone. Dr. Bachman himself had Afib.

“People can have it at a young age. I’ve had it twice, the first time when I was around 30,” Dr. Bachman said.

Wilson said she was also surprised to be diagnosed with AFib as she lives a healthy lifestyle. listen to your heart even you don’t think you’re susceptible.

“My advice is go and don’t fool around with your health,” Wilson said.

After three years of medication and an ablation procedure to help normalize her heart rate, Sandy is back on her regular trails.