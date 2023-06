ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More than 56 percent of women will try to lose weight in any given year according to the latest CDC statistics.

You may have heard about people using the drug Ozempic or WeGovy to lose weight fast, especially in Hollywood. Dr. Priyangika Pathirana, an internal medicine physician with Samaritan Bariatric and Metabolic Care shares her insight on when and why these drugs should be used in this week’s Women’s Health Wednesday.