ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – September is Healthy Aging Month. In this weeks Women’s Health Wednesday, we’re putting a focus on the kinds of diseases women face as they grow older, along with what they can do to stay healthy.
According to the National Institutes of Health, women’s life expectancy is almost seven years longer than men’s, yet women spend approximately twice as long disabled in their final years than men do.
Dr. Michael Burke, Chief Medical Officer for The Eddy and St. Peter’s Health Partners Continuing Care talks about the diseases women face most as they age versus men, factors leading to disability, and what aging women can do to stay healthy.