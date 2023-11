ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) – In the United States, one in ten babies is born too soon, putting them at serious risk for major health problems.

November is Prematurity Awareness Month. It’s puts a global spotlight on the current state of maternal and infant health in the U.S. and around the world.

In this week’s Women’s Health Wednesday, Dr. Eric Horowitz, MD, medical director at St. Peter’s Hospital, discusses how awareness can help.