ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s something you may have never heard of before, but pregnancy gingivitis is actually pretty common among pregnant women. The CDC says as many as 60-75 percent of women are affected by inflammation of the gums.

Left untreated, it can lead to a pre-term delivery and possibly cause other complications for the baby, so it is important to spread awareness. It is reversible if treated quickly but can become a much bigger problem if not treated.

Dr. Kendra Zappia and Dr. Morgan Fryer, of Zappia and Fryer, General Dentistry in Albany share their insight in this week’s Women’s Health Wednesday.