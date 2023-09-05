ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In this week’s segment we’re reviewing the prevalence and impact of preeclampsia in expecting mothers. A new poll from the ‘March of Dimes’ shows only 42-percent of Americans are familiar with preeclampsia.

Preeclampsia is when a pregnant or newly postpartum person gets high blood pressure. It affects 1 in 12 pregnancies and is the cause of 15-percent of preterm birth. On a physical level, Preeclampsia can cause symptoms like severe headaches, belly pain and blurred vision.

Preeclampsia can also affect your mental health. A study from the national institutes of health found the condition is tied to a higher risk for depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. It can also affect cognitive impairment, in women.

It’s even something that has the attention of the White House. Catherine Oakar serves as the Special Assistant to the President for Public Health Disparities in the Domestic Policy Council. Oakar says maternal mental health complications are one of the biggest complications with pregnancy. She says that issue is exacerbated when women fail to speak up about what they are going through.