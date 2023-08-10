ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Postpartum depression (PPD) is a serious medical condition affecting one in seven women after having a baby. It often starts within one to three weeks of having a baby.

This is not the same as what’s often called the “baby blues” after giving birth, where a moms recovery time is quicker by comparison.

PPD makes it hard for a mother to take care of herself and her baby; it can also be a life threatening condition.

A recent analysis by CDC shows the rate of depression diagnoses at delivery was seven times higher in 2015 than in 2000, and it continues to increase.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Zurzuvae (zuranolone), the first oral medication indicated to treat PPD in adults. Dr. Meghan Zysik, MD, with Albany Medical Center’s Labor and Delivery department, shares the impact this treatment could have on PPD and more in this weeks Women’s Health Wednesday.