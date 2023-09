ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Currently, there is no effective screening tool to detect ovarian cancer in its early stages or to improve the outcome of patients diagnosed. That’s why prevention efforts are so important.

There are ways you can lower your risk of getting ovarian cancer and there are also some key high risk factors. Dr. Benjamin Margolis, a gynecologic oncologist at Albany Medical Center shares what all women need to know in this weeks Women’s Health Wednesday.