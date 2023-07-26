ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – This week we’re discussing menopause and pre-menopause symptoms and treatments with Dr. Brooke Lamparello with Samaritan Hospital. While it’s something all women go though, according to Dr. Lamparello, the good news is more women are coming in to discuss their transition in advance to better prepare for the changes to their bodies.

Dr. Lamparello also discusses some of the new treatments becoming available to aid in that transition. View the video above to hear her take on the new hormone-free drug, Veozah, which was just approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Women’s Health Wednesday airs every week on NEWS10 ABC in the Morning.