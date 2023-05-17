ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During National Stroke Awareness Month, Dr. Colin Hirst, MD of Albany Associates in Cardiology, stopped by the NEWS10 studios to chat with Christina Arangio about the impact strokes have on women.

Stroke, sometimes called a brain attack, kills more women than men. It happens when there is blockage of blood supply to part of the brain or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts; without blood, brain cells can be damaged or die.

Women have unique risk factors that put them at a higher risk for stroke, including pregnancy or menopause or being a woman of color.

In the United States, one in five women between the ages of 55 and 75 will have a stroke according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The good news is that most strokes (80 percent) can be prevented. Here are some tips:

Evaluate your risk factors for stroke. Some risk factors are controllable and treatable, while others aren’t. It’s important to understand your risk.

Know your blood pressure and keep it in a healthy range. High blood pressure is the No. 1 preventable cause of stroke.

Talk to your health care professional about ways to improve your well-being and help prevent stroke.

Learn how to spot a stroke F.A.S.T. If you see Face drooping, Arm weakness or Speech difficulty, it’s Time to call 911.

Knowing more about prevention and symptoms of stroke could save millions of lives, including yours.