ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The maternal death rate in America is climbing. It rose 89% from 2018 to 2021, and racial disparities continued to widen, according to a new CDC study in a disturbing trend.

Maternal mortality, or pregnancy-related death, is defined as the death of a woman during pregnancy or within one year of the end of pregnancy

The rate of maternal deaths increased across all racial and ethnic groups in 2021, but has disproportionately affected women of color, particularly Black women, who had the highest mortality rate compared to Hispanic and non-Hispanic white women.

Esther Patterson is board co-chair of BirthNet, a birth justice organization and in today’s Women’s Health Wednesday, she shares her insight.