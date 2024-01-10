ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – New York State is prioritizing maternal healthcare with new approaches, some of which are a first in the nation.

According to the CDC, the infant mortality rate in the United States increased for the first time in 20 years between 2021 and 2022. During that one year period there was a 3% increase.

CDC data also shows that the maternal mortality rate has been increasing. In 2021, 1,205 women died of maternal causes in the United States compared with 861 in 2020 and 754 in 2019. The Governor’s office says maternal mental health conditions rank among the leading causes of maternal mortality in New York.

Governor Hochul laid out her plan in the 2024 State of the State Address to tackle the maternal and infant mortality crisis. This includes a first-in-the-nation statewide paid prenatal leave, the elimination of out-of-pocket medical costs for pregnancy-related benefits, and the expansion of access to doula services among other things.

In this week’s Women’s Health Wednesday, Esther Patterson, the Co-Chair of BirthNet in Albany and a Doula in with over 25 years of experience, talks about the benefits of doula services and how pregnant women in this region can be better supported.