ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Women are three times more likely to get migraines than any other adult, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Estrogen levels and changing environments, such as weather, are among the long list of contributing factors for migraine symptoms.

In this weeks Women’s Health Wednesday segment Richard Schuler, PA-C, AQH, with St. Peter’s MS and Headache Center explains how 85% of his patients are women and what can be done to help them.