ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There are a number of impacts from living with epilepsy, especially for women who can face unique challenges due to hormones and other factors.

From puberty to menopause, seizures for women can vary in frequency and control as hormone levels change. There are also important considerations for women to take into account when family planning, according to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Dr. Marjorie Bunch is a neurologist at Albany Medical Center. She serves as Director of the Epilepsy and Human Brain Mapping Program, which has been a leader in the medical and surgical treatment of adult and pediatric patients for more than 20 years. In this week’s Women’s Health Wednesday, she discusses warning signs and insight on the condition.