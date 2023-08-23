ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today is National Immunization Awareness Month. A day designated to highlight the importance of routine vaccination for people of all ages.

It’s common around this time of year for parents to talk with their children’s pediatricians about required vaccines heading into the school year, but what about their own vaccine status?

For adults, recommended vaccines are based on age, health conditions, job, and other factors. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a tool to help educate adults before they talk to their doctors.

New York State outlines specific recommendations for vaccines that women of reproductive age, should be receiving.

In this weeks Women’s Health Wednesday, Jeena Madden, M.D., a pediatrician with St. Peter’s Family Health Center, talks about the importance of making sure women are on top of their kids vaccines as well as their own.