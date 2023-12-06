ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This time of they year it’s difficult to turn on the TV or radio and not hear how it’s the most wonderful time of the year. It’s a comforting holiday classic but it’s also a common phrase that can create pressure.

According to the American Psychological Association, 89% of Americans feel stressed around the holidays. Some of the biggest concerns they have include money, food or alcohol related issues, and feeling left out among others.

In this week’s Women’s Health Wednesday, Julie Morison, PhD, an Albany psychologist with HPA/LiveWell spoke about mental health concerns for women that can come from trying to create the perfect meals and the perfect holiday celebrations to coping with body image worries with loved ones you haven’t seen for a long time.