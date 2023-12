ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – The hustle and bustle of the holidays can be super stressful for many, especially women. With just five days left until Christmas and so much on the to do list, we’re continuing the conversation on how to manage your holiday stress.

Dr. Julie Morison, PhD, an Albany psychologist with HPA/LiveWell, is back for part two in this weeks Women’s Health Wednesday.

She shares the best ways to avoid escalating conflict, managing expectations, balancing financial stress, and more.