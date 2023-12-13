ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stress around the holidays can make people more susceptible to getting sick and as research shows, women are more likely to feel stressed than men this time of year.

At least half of all women in the U.S. report higher levels of stress during the holidays, according to the Office on Women’s Health, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The American Psychological Association conducted a study that revealed only 27% of women who participated, say they are able to relax over the holidays, compared to 41% of men. As a result, women may be more likely to not make healthy choices or pay attention to their overall well-being.

In this weeks Women’s Health Wednesday, we’re speaking with Dr. Renee Argubano, MD, of Clifton Park Family Practice about what women can do to keep their immune systems strong around the holidays.