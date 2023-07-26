ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – July is Fibroid Awareness Month. Fibroids are benign growth of the muscles of the uterus. They can be as small as an appleseed and grow as large as a baby’s head. While these are non-cancerous in nature, they can still cause issues with women who are pregnant or attempting to become pregnant.

This week we’re joined by Dr. Brooke Lamparello from Samaritan Hospital about how to detect early symptoms of fibroids and when to alert your health care provider. Some of the key indicators that you may be having a fibroid issue include heavy menstrual bleeding, pressure on the pelvis, frequent urination and constipation.

In the video above, Dr. Lamparello explains why it’s important to be mindful of these issues and when to speak up.

Women’s Health Wednesday airs every week on NEWS10 ABC in the Morning.