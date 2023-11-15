ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – One in nine adult women in the United States is living with diabetes. It can cause serious health problems including heart attack or stroke, blindness, problems during pregnancy, and kidney failure.

There are three main types of diabetes: Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease, Type 2 diabetes which is the most common type, and Gestational diabetes that happens only during pregnancy.

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. In todays Women’s Health Wednesday Dr. Nira Madisi, MD an endocrinology, diabetes & metabolism specialist with Albany Med, explains what women need to know about their diagnosis and treatment.